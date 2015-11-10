Both Russia, Egypt ignore FBI&#39;s offer to help in crash investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Neither Russia nor Egypt has responded to help allegedly offered by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in search for the reason why the Russian jet crashed in the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, a US official says, Press TV reported.

Joshua Campbell, an FBI spokesman, said Monday that the Feds had offered "forensic assistance" in what brought down the jet over Egypt, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

"The FBI has offered forensic assistance and other services to our partners in Egypt and Russia, and stands ready to assist," Campbell stated.

Meanwhile, US officials claimed that they had intercepted Russian communications, which provides evidence that Russian officials believe the plane was brought down by a bomb.

US State Department spokesman John Kirby said earlier, however, that Washington, Moscow and Cairo have been in daily contact over the matter.

"There has been the sharing of information related specifically to this crash between the United States and Russia, between the United States and Egypt," Kirby said at a press conference.

Earlier media reports by US media alleged that the Russians had sought help from the American federal police.

An affiliate of the Daesh terrorist Takfiris in Egypt has claimed to have been behind the crash in retaliation for Moscow's military campaign against Daesh in Syria.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said earlier on Monday that "The possibility of an act of terror is of course there as the reason for what happened."

The A321 passenger plane dropped off radar screens 23 minutes after takeoff from Sharm el-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg.

All the 224 passengers and crew were killed with plane debris scattered in the desert.