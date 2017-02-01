Box tournament for President’s Cup to be timed to EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Astana the Trainer Council of Kazakhstan's Box Federation has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Executive Director Bekzhan Bektenov and Vice President Yurii Tskhai.

Lead Trainer of the national team Myrzagali Aitzhanov summed up the first gatherings at AIBA Academy and told about the plans for 2017. Ahead are World and Asia championships, therefore serious preparation is ongoing. It is also planned that boxers will participate in a number of international tournaments, the press service of the Box Federation told.

Vice-President of Kazakhstan's Box Federation Yurii Tskhai specially dwelled on the necessity to upgrade the training process in terms of quality, create long-term plans and enhance trainers' qualifications.



Special attention should be paid to the national team reserve which in a few years will represent Kazakhstan in international adult competitions. As for women's national team trained by Vadim Prisyazhnyuk, they have successfully performed in the annual tournament in Serbia - Nation's Cup where they won the first place in the team scoring.

"In June 2017 there will be held men and women's tournament for the President's Cup which will be timed to the EXPO-2017. It is expected to stir big interest among the public and fans, and for the athletes it will be a chance to have practice of a high level event" Federation representatives said.