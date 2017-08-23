Boxer Akhmedov climbs 25 lines up BoxRec rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Ali Akhmedov (8-0, 6 KOs) has improved his position in the rankings made by prestigious portal BoxRec.com after the victory over Curtis Hill Jr. (10-1, 5 KOs) from the U.S., according to Sports.kz.

In the light heavyweight rankings, Akhmedov moved from the 98th up to the 73rd place.

As a reminder, the 22-year-old Kazakh athlete beat Hill Jr. by knockout in the fourth round and gained the WBC Youth light heavyweight belt.