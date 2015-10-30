  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Boxer Bakhtiyar Eyyubov defeats Antonio Chaves Fernandez in New York

    15:20, 30 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's welterweight prospect Bakhtiyar Eyyubov has won his ninth victory in the pro-ring, according to Sports.kz.

    Bahtiyar Eyyubov has defeated Antonio Chaves Fernandez from the USA by TKO in the first round. The event took place in New York. Kazakhstani boxer Bakhtiyar Eyyubov is representing American promotional company "Salita Promotions" of Brooklyn. The company is led by Dmitry Salita and Evgeny Rivkin.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!