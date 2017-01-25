Boxer Levit takes a break from training to participate in Universiade 2017 Torch Relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rio Olympics silver medalist Vassiliy Levit is honored to be one of the torch bearers at the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yeah, I had to make a break from training to participate in the Torch Relay. This is a big event, it is not every day that the Universiade takes place in our country. I think it is a huge honor for the country and all Kazakhstanis to host such a large-scale event. I was asked to participate and I said ‘yes'. I wish all participants of the Universiade to experience positive emotions and to win," Levit told journalists during the Torch Relay ceremony in the Kazakh capital.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a start to the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay earlier today. The Head of State wished the participants good luck and blazing victories.



The 28th Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 till February 8, 2017. 171 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade and complete in 12 sports.



Participating in the Torch Relay in Astana are renowned Kazakhstani athletes Daniyar Yeleussinov, Vassiliy Levit, Alibek Nauryzbaiuly, Moldir Mekenbayeva and Dinara Saduakassova.



Kazakhstani hockey player and HC Barys defenseman Madiyar Ibraiybekov will bear the torch from Astana to Almaty.