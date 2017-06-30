Boxer Sharipova defeats Bianka Pryashka ahead of time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first woman in professional boxing from Kazakhstan, Firuza Sharipova, has defeated the Russian Bianka Pryashka, according to AllFight.ru.

The Kazakh boxer started the fight confidently and demonstrated excellent fighting skills, knocking down the opponent to the floor in the first round, sports.kz reports. After another good punch, the rival showed she was dispirited, and quitted on the stool. As result, Firuza Sharipova won by technical knockout in the second round.

Recall, Shamo Boxing Promotions' professional boxing night "Fight and Win" is underway in Moscow. In the main fight will be held between Russian Maxim Vlasov and Musa Ajibu from Malawi.