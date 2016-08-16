Boxer Vassiliy Levit won silver at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit has gained a silver medal after his final bout vs. Russian Yevgeny Tischenko, the 2015 world champion, at the Rio Olympic Games today.

The sportsmen fought in 91 kg weight class. Levit lost to Tischenko 0:3 (28:29, 28:29, 28:29).

It should be noted that Levit started the Olympic Games with an ahead-of-time win over Chinese boxer Yu Fengkai and with a confident win over Kennedy St-Pierre from Mauritius. In semi-final, Levit met Cuban Erislandy Savón. The Kazakh boxer wanted a rematch and he got it.