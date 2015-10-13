  • kz
    Boxers Dychko and Yeleussinov qualified for Doha World Boxing Championships final

    07:41, 13 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers Ivan Dychko and Daniyar Yeleussinov have won their semi-final fights at the Doha World Boxing Championships and qualified for the final stage of the event, Sports.kz reports.

    Dychko (91+) fought against Uzbekistan's boxer Bahodir Jalolov and defeated him with a score 2:1. Yeleussinov (up to 69 kg) beat Azerbaijani Parviz Bagirov with a score 3:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27)

    Sport News
