Boxers Dychko and Yeleussinov qualified for Doha World Boxing Championships final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers Ivan Dychko and Daniyar Yeleussinov have won their semi-final fights at the Doha World Boxing Championships and qualified for the final stage of the event, Sports.kz reports.

Dychko (91+) fought against Uzbekistan's boxer Bahodir Jalolov and defeated him with a score 2:1. Yeleussinov (up to 69 kg) beat Azerbaijani Parviz Bagirov with a score 3:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27)