Boxers from 30 countries to vie for medals at Asian Games 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XVIII Asian Games in Indonesia are 55 days away. Boxers form more than 30 countries of the continent are to convene in Jakarta on August 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

South Korea with 111 medals remains the leader of the all-time boxing medal tally of the Asian Games.



"Kazakhstan is among the top 3 leaders of the Asian Games in terms of gold medals captured by its boxers. Kazakhstan joined the Asian Games in 1994. It hauled the biggest number of medals back in 2014 when out athletes pocketed 6 gold medals in men's boxing. Female boxing was included into the program of the Asian Games in 2010. Chinese female boxers have been leading in all three weight categories ever since. In 2014, two Chinese and one North Korean female boxers claimed gold in all three weight categories," said executive director of the Asian Boxing Confederation Bagdaulet Turekhanov.



Boxers will vie for medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta from August 22 till September 1. The event itself will run from August 18 till September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang.