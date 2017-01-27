Boxers of Astana Arlans will not receive prize money

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yesterday in Esil district court of Astana city a decision on scandalous case of the prize money for the Astana Arlans' victory in the fifth season of WSB was announced, Sports.kz reports.

The essence of the claim lies in the fact that $400 thousand were transferred to Astana Arlans accounts by AIBA, but neither coaches nor boxers received any money. After they attempts to solve the problem in a civilized way, the champions went to court.

At the Astana Arlans presentation in Almaty, executive director of Astana Presidential Sports Club Amanbek Kulchikov explained that the money was a reward for the team and the management was in charge of it.

And yesterday the court in Astana ruled not in favor of boxers and coaches.