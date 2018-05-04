Boxing confirmed for Summer Youth Olympic Games program in Buenos Aires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Thailand in late April was a milestone for young Kazakhstani boxers who collected 10 gold medals at the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from ASBC press service.

Male boxers claimed six gold medals, while female boxers captured four. The championships was all the more important because its winners will represent their home countries at the World Boxing Championships in Hungary and the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentine.



"Indeed, this is a huge success for Kazakhstan's youth boxing team. As for the licenses, our country has licenses in all categories. There are 13 licenses, nine for male boxers and four for female boxers, allotted for our continent within the Olympic licensing program. Based on the results of the last Asian Championships it can safely be said that Kazakhstan, Vietnam, India, Thailand, and Uzbekistan won the licenses," said Serik Konakbayev, AIBA Vice President and ASBC President.



The third Summer Youth Olympic Games of 2018 will be held in Buenos Aires on October 6-18. The Youth Olympic Games is a special multi-sport event for young athletes aged 14-18. Singapore played host to the first Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2010.



"We had doubts that our young boxers would participate in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics, since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanted to remove boxing from the competitive program of the Youth Olympic Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Last night we were told that boxing had been confirmed for the competitive program of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentine. The inclusion of boxing into the competitive program of the Tokyo Olympics is still under question," Konakbayev added.























