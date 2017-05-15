Boxing greats weigh in on Golovkin vs Canelo winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. believe that Mexican boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will dethrone undefeated WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight king Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, Kazinform has learned from Boxingscene.com.

"I believe that Canelo will win, win on points. I think Canelo has got the skills. GGG got the punch, but I think Canelo's power, and his skills, he can pull it off," said Gervonta Davis, who will return in a title fight with Liam Walsh in the UK this weekend.



As for Mayweather Jr., he has always believed in Canelo's ability to beat Golovkin. The ex-five division world champion is confident that Canelo will be the one who inflict the first defeat upon Golovkin.



"With GGG and Canelo, I'm leaning to Canelo," Mayweather told The Mayweather Boxing Channel.