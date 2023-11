ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Portal Boxingjunkie.com noted the achievements of trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez summing up the results of the year," Sports.kz informs.

"Sanchez was named the trainer of the year because he made Golovkin a super star in the middleweight division and a knockout machine. Besides, he worked with young boxers who might begin winning titles soon," the sports portal writes.