    Boxing News nominates Golovkin-Alvarez for The Fight of the Year

    10:11, 25 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing News magazine is conducting a poll among its readers for the best fights of the year 2017, Sports.kz reports.

    The Golovkin-Alvarez bout that ended in a controversial draw on September 16 is among the nominees for The FIght of the Year title, along with the James DeGale-Badou Jack unification fight, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, Dominic Breazeale-Izuagbe Ugonoh, Liam Smith - Liam Williams, Josh Leather-Glenn Foot, Darryl Williams-Jarmaine Smile, Conor Benn-Cedric Peynaud, Anthony Joshua - Wladimir Klitschko.

    Sport Mass media Boxing Interesting facts and stories Gennady Golovkin
