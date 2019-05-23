Boxing to stay in 2020 Olympic Games

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that boxing should maintain its place in 2020 Tokyo Games but not under the governing body International Boxing Association (AIBA), Anadolu Agency reports.

"IOC Executive Board (EB) decided that boxing maintains its place on the sports program of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," said IOC President Thomas Bach at a news conference in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

Bach said the decision is in favor of the athletes and added that there will be an appropriate qualification system for the boxers.

"We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA," said Bach.

The board recommended stripping AIBA of its right to host amateur boxing after a report revealed legal and financial discrepancies in its ranks.

"At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change."

He also noted that the status of AIBA's full recognition will be reviewed after Tokyo 2020.