BoxNation to show Golovkin-Lemieux fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British TV Channel BoxNation will show the fight between world's middleweight champion (WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) Gennady Golovkin and Canadian champion David Lemieux scheduled for October 17, 2015.

"Golovkin-Lemieux fight will be shown in Britain by BoxNation channel", GGG posted this information on its official page in VKontakte. As is known, on October 17 Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin will hold a unification fight against the world's IBF champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Till present, Golovkin had 33 wins (30 knockouts) without stoppage. 26-year-old Lemieux proved his champion's title 34 times (31 knockouts) and was defeated twice.