Boy, 5, dies after being hit by car in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 5-year-old boy died after being knocked down by car.

According to the police, the accident occurred on March 27 at around 05:30 p.m. near Baiterek Shopping Mall in Aktau. A driver of Kia Rio hit the child while backing out and fled the scene.

As a result, the boy, a resident of Mangistau-3 village of Munaily district, was taken to a traumatology unit of a local hospital with a head injury.

Immediately, the policemen launched operational and investigative activities and detained the driver, a 19-year-old girl who is the resident of Aktau.

Investigation is underway, Lada.kz says.