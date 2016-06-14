Boy, 5, drowns in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old child has drowned in a water basin in East Kazakhstan region today.

According to reports, three kids aged 5-6 bathed in the water basin left unattended by adults near Zharkyn village.



One of the children, the 5-year-old boy started to drown. Other kids called for help, but when adults and paramedics arrived at the scene it was too later. They pulled the boy's lifeless body out of the water.



The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.