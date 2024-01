ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescuers keep on searching for a seven-year-old boy, last seen three days ago on July 14 at 08:30 p.m. in the highlands of Almaty region.

Yernur Sadvakas, born in 2011, went missing in the Kishi saz pasture, Yntymak village.



108 people and 9 units of equipment are combing the surroundings in a radius of 15 km.