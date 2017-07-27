  • kz
    Boy drowns in swimming pool in a resort in Zhambyl region

    16:43, 27 July 2017
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A 12-year-old boy died in a tragic accident in a resort near Taraz city on July 26, Kazinform reports.

    The emergencies service of Zhambyl region reported that the accident happened in the Ayu-Tropik resort in Baizakovskiy district near Taraz at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

    The boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool and his body was removed from the water at 9:30 p.m. by witnesses. Paramedics pronounced the boy dead upon arrival.

     

     

