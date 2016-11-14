Boy genius from Kazakhstan amazes international mental maths competition in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six-year-old Ramzan Baidauletov from Kostanay city amazed the panel at the international mental maths competition in the UAE.

His mother Aigul Ayupova said her son was the first in his age group after solving 175 math exercises in eight (!) minutes, Kazinform has learnt from Alau web portal.



"Last year Ramzan started attending the mental maths academy and this is the result," said mother of the six-year-old wunderkind.



Ramzan also attends pre-school classes, finished a speed reading school in Kostanay and plays chess professionally. Aigul also revealed that her little son has photographic memory.



The boy genius was invited to participate in the upcoming competition in Indonesia. He will jet off to Bali in December 2017.



Despite his extraordinary mathematical abilities, Ramzan dreams of attending the Presidential New Year's Party just like any other kid.