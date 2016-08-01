Boy in coma after near-drowning in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little boy is in coma after surviving an accident on a beach in Kostanay on Saturday.

According to reports, rescuers on the ‘Malibu' beach in Kostanay city saved the boy from drowning. Paramedics rushed the little patient to the Kostanay regional children's hospital right after the accident.



Head physician of the hospital Fazylbek Temirkhanov confirmed the boy was under clinical death upon arrival. At the moment he is in the intensive care unit. The boy is in critical condition.