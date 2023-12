ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A boy was hit by a speeding car in Astana city this week.

The video in which the boy aged approximately 8 or 10 is struck by a white vehicle in the Kazakh capital is sparking a social outcry. Apparently, the boy was severely injured after getting hit by car and flying in mid-air. The Astana police are trying to track down the hit-and-run driver.