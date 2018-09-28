Boyd is back! HC Barys sign Canadian forward again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It's official! Forward Dustin Boyd is back with HC Barys Astana, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The puckster signed with the Astana-based club till April 30, 2019.



Last season Boyd played for HC Dynamo Moscow scoring 19 points in 48 matches.



Recall that Boyd stayed at Barys from 2011 to 2017 making appearances in 385 matches and earning 256 (119+137) points.



Also, Boyd played for Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team.