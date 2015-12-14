BP resumes oil extraction at platform in Caspian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BP resumed the light oil extraction on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea's Azerbaijani sector, Tamam Bayatli, head of BP-Azerbaijan's press office told Trend.

The platform's operation was suspended on Nov. 10. "After maintenance works, the oil extraction was resumed on the platform on Dec. 10. All the technical works were held successfully, and the safety rules were fully complied with," she said. In January-September 2015, Azerbaijan extracted 24 million tons of light oil compared to 24.2 million tons, extracted in the same period last year. Average daily oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields stood at 640,000 barrels in the mentioned period. Meanwhile, the average daily oil production at the Chirag platform was 54,000 barrels. The contract for development of ACG field was signed in 1994. The shareholders in the contract are: BP (operator of the ACG) - 35.78 percent, Chevron - 11.27 percent, Inpex - 10.96 percent, AzACG - 11.65 percent, Statoil - 8.56 percent, Exxon - eight percent, TPAO - 6.75 percent, Itocu - 4.3 percent and ONGC - 2.72 percent.