BP reveals volume of Kazakhstan's proven oil reserve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's proven oil reserve as of early 2016 stood at 30 billion barrels, or 1.8 percent of the world's proven hydrocarbon reserve, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

The oil and condensate production in Kazakhstan stood at 79.46 million tons in 2015, or 1.7 percent less than in 2014, according to the country's statistical committee.

The country plans to produce 74 million tons of oil in 2016.

Kazakhstan's largest oil fields are Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan. It is planned to expand the production at Tengiz and Karachaganak fields and to resume the production at Kashagan field by late 2016.

Source: Trend.az