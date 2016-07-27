BPC plans to export 1.3m tonnes of potassium to China by end of 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) plans to deliver 1.3 million tonnes of potassium to China by the end of 2016, BelTA learned from the press service of the company.

"In accordance with the existing agreements, we are planning to deliver 1.3 million tonnes of potassium to China in 2016," the press release of the press service reads.

It was reported earlier that on 14 July Belarusian Potash Company reached an agreement with the consortium of Chinese buyers (Sinochem, CNAMPGC, CNOOC) on the establishment of a contract prize in the amount of $219 per tonne for the delivery of potassium to China. The price has been set for 2016 with the term of delivery till 31 December 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.