    Bradford City sign ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

    10:39, 18 August 2015
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - League One club Bradford City have signed Australia international and ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones on a one-year contract, BBC reports.

    Jones, 33, began his career at Middlesbrough and played 75 times for Boro before joining Liverpool in 2010. He made 27 appearances in five seasons at Anfield, the last coming in a Premier League win at Burnley in December, and was released in June. Jones will go into Bradford's squad for Tuesday's home game with Gillingham.

