Bradley: Canelo did the right thing by refusing to fight Golovkin in 2016

American boxer and former two division world champion Timothy Bradley believes Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did the right thing by postponing the fight against undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin until September 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to Bradley, Golovkin hasn't done enough to be a household name, he needs to build his name up first.



"I wouldn't accept the fight [if I was Canelo], and I know people are going to hate me for this, but I feel like... GGG... he's knocked out everybody he's faced, I get it... and nobody will fight him... I get it. But has he really done enough? Has he really done enough? No way. Not yet. To me the fight could be bigger next year. That's perfect, that makes sense. We don't build fights the way we used to. I remember when I would watch two fighters, who are going to face each other, fight on the same card. They would fight on the same card. Build it up," Bradley told Fighthub.



Recall that instead of fighting Golovkin Canelo decided to drop down to 154 and fight the WBO junior middleweight champion from Great Britain Liam Smith in September. He stopped the British boxer in the 9th round, but sustained a hand injury that will keep him out of the ring until early 2017.