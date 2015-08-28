  • kz
    Branch company of KazMunaiGaz sold for 7.5 bln

    16:55, 28 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas has been sold for KZT 7.5 bln, the press service of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC informs.

    "An agreement on selling of 100% of shares of "Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas" JSC, the branch company of "KazMunaiGaz" JSC, was signed. The price was set at the level of KZT 7.5 bln," the statement reads.

    The selling agreement provides for social responsibility of buyers. It includes preserving all staff, salary and the form of activity of the company. Besides, the buyer takes up the responsibility for current short-term and long-term agreements on provision of services.

