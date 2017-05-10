Bratislava, Prague honor memory of WWII soldiers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 9, 2017, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic and Slovakia Serzhan Abdykarimov laid a wreath at the Slavín War Memorial and Cemetery in Bratislava on the occasion of the Great Victory Day. Chairman of the Slovakian Parliament A.Danko, Prime Minister of the country R.Fico, Minister of Defense Peter Gajdoš, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Slovakia, representatives of the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters and other public organizations and World War II veterans participated in the event.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy informed, after the ceremony, flowers were laid to the tombs of the Kazakh soldiers in Slavin cemetery, the largest burial site of Red Army soldiers in Slovakia (6,845 warriors were buried here).

The staff of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Prague together with the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Jan Hamáček, CIS ambassadors and chiefs of public organizations laid wreaths at the memorials of the Soviet and Czech Soldiers in the Olšany Cemeteries.

After the ceremony, fireworks were set off in honour of the soldiers. The Kazakh Embassy representatives laid also flowers at the tombs of Kazakh warriors, namely the Hero of the Soviet Union, Sergeant Major M.Zhunussov, Junior Sergeant T.Zainulin, soldiers Zh. Azhimov, B.Nurzhanov, M.Saparbayev and A.Bayev.