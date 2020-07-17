Brazil COVID-19 cases surge to 2 million

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - Countries in Latin America continued to hit grim COVID-19 milestones Thursday amid fears the worst is yet to come.

The virus has infected thousands of people in Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Colombia, while authorities in some nations consider reimposing strict containment measures.

-Brazil

The South American nation surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday as health authorities reported 45,403 new infections and 1,322 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The continent's largest nation is the worst-hit country in the region and second worst in the world after the United States. The number of cases climbed to 2,012,151 and the death toll rose to 76,688.

Peru

After restricting flight operations for four months to stop the spread of the virus, Peru resumed all flights within its borders.

Despite cases growing in Latin America’s second most affected country, President Martin Vizcarra said Thursday «there is no need» for a new quarantine.

Peru reported 341,586 cases and more than 12,000 deaths Thursday.

Colombia

Colombia has 173,206 cases and more than 6,029 deaths.

The capital of Bogota began a strict two-week quarantine by neighborhood earlier this week but doctors have urged a return to a strict citywide confinement to slow coronavirus cases.

Argentina

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Argentina surpassed the 2,000 mark. Cases registered in the South American country is 114,783 with 4,250 new infections, a record daily increase.

Source: Anadolu Agency