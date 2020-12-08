Brazil gov’t creates committee to monitor Oxford vaccine

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Ministry has put together a technical committee to monitor research, development, production, contracting, and technological transfer and incorporation efforts involving the vaccine created by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca against COVID-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

The committee will turn in monitoring reports every fifteen days. The group is estimated to last up to 180 days starting today, and may be extended for another 180 days.

By means of its coordination board, the committee may invite public agents, specialists, and scientists from both public and private institutions to take part in its meetings. Ordinary gatherings are expected to take place every fifteen days, and extraordinarily whenever its coordinator deems necessary.