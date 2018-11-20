Brazil has 45 dams under threat of collapse

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A report released today by Brazil's National Water Foundation (ANA) shows that 45 dams were facing collapse risk in 2017. Most are located in the North and Northeast. Poor maintenance efforts, insufficient spillway capacity, and the lack of documents stating stability are mentioned as the main issues. In 2016, dams under risk totaled 25, Agencia Brasil reports.

The data can be found in the survey Relatório de Segurança de Barragens - 2017 ("Dam Security Report 2017"), based on figures sent by relevant security watchdogs in Brazil. In the period surveyed, 14 accidents and incidents were reported, with no casualties.

Brazil has 24,092 registered dams for multiple purposes, like storing water, ore and industrial waste, and power generation. Of the 45 dams under risk, 25 are said to belong to public agencies. Experts, however, believe the number may be three times as high.



Of the 24,092 dams registered, 3,545 were classified by agents under the so called Risk Category (CRI), and 5,459 under the Associated Potential Damage (DPA). Of all dams registered, 723 (13 percent) were described as having both at high levels.



ANA reported that $9 million were earmarked last year for operation, maintenance, and restoration services. In 2016, $3.2 million were invested.