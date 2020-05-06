Brazil has another 296 deaths form COVID-19 in 24 hours

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 7,321, 296 of which in the last 24 hours, as per the figures released by the Health Ministry on Monday (May 4). The number of infected people stands now at 107,780 people, up 6,633 from Sunday (3), Agencia Brasil reports.

Also, the number of people who recovered from the disease reached 34,815—42.5 percent of the total of cases. A total of 54,644 (50.7%) of the confirmed patients are being monitored, and 1,427 deaths continue under investigation.

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with the highest number of obits (2,654). The state is followed by Rio de Janeiro (1,065), Ceará (712), Pernambuco (691), and Amazonas (584).