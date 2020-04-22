Brazil has over 38.600 coronavirus cases

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian Health Ministry published new figures on the pandemic of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to a Sunday survey (19), Brazil has 38,654 cases of the disease confirmed and 2,462 deaths registered. The death rate remains at 6.4 percent. In the last 24 hours, the ministry reported 2,055 new cases and 110 deaths, Agencia Brasil reports.

São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the states with the highest numbers in the Southeast, which has 21,285 (55.1%) confirmed cases of the disease. Next come the Northeast, with 9,300 (24.1%); the North, with 3,691 (9.5%); the South, with 2,816 (7.3%); and the Central-West, with 1,562 (4%).