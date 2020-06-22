Brazil, Mexico continue to report COVID-19 deaths

MEXICO. KAZINFORM - Mexico and Brazil on Monday reported additional novel coronavirus-related fatalities.

Brazil has reported 641 more deaths from coronavirus over the past day, becoming the second country worldwide with a death toll topping 50,000.

Meanwhile, Mexico reported 1,044 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 21,825.

Brazil's Health Ministry said Monday the overall fatalities have mounted to 50,617, according to public news agency Agencia Brasil.

In the meantime, 17,000 new infections were reported over the past day, taking the nationwide case-count to over 1.08 million.

Brazil is one of the world's hardest-hit regions due to the virus, and now in second place after the US in the death toll.

In Mexico, 5,343 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 180,545, said the Health Ministry.

Recoveries have reached 135,279, it added.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 468,000 people worldwide, with more than 8.96 million confirmed cases and close to 4.43 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency