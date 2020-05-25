Brazil reaches over 20,000 deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil once again reached a new high in the number of deaths registered in one day—1,188, bringing the total to 20,047. The amount is up 6.2 percent from Wednesday’s (May 20) 18,859, Agencia Brazil reports.

The country topped the 300 thousand confirmed case mark, as per figures published by the Health Ministry on Thursday (21). A total of 18,509 new people infected with COVID-19 were registered, adding up to 310,087, up 6.3 from Wednesday’s 291,579.

Of the total of confirmed cases, 164,080 (53%) are being monitored and 125,960 (40.6%) have recovered. There are 3,534 deaths in investigation.

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the disease in the country, with the highest death toll (5,558), followed by Rio de Janeiro (3,412), Ceará (2,151), Pernambuco (1,925), and Pará (1,852).

Deaths have also been reported in Amazonas (1,620), Maranhão (663), Bahia (376), Espírito Santo (363), Alagoas (262), Paraíba (245), Minas Gerais (191), Rio Grande do Norte (178), Rio Grande do Sul (166), Amapá (151), Paraná (141), Rondônia (101), Santa Catarina (98), Piauí (91), Goiás (85), Acre (78), the Federal District (84), Sergipe (76), Roraima (72), Tocantins (47), Mato Grosso (34), and Mato Grosso do Sul (17).

As for the number of confirmed cases, São Paulo ranks first (73,739). Next come Rio de Janeiro (32,089), Ceará (31,413), Amazonas (25,367), and Pernambuco (23,911). Among the states with the largest amount of infected people are also Pará (19,756), Maranhão (16,058), Bahia (11,941), Espírito Santo (8,878), and Paraíba (6,238).