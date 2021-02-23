Brazil reports 527 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil confirmed 527 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours. The country’s total death toll now stands at 246,504, as per the latest figures, released by the Health Ministry, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of cases has reached 10,168,174—29,026 of which new. According to health authorities, 9,095,483 people are considered to have recovered—89.5 percent of the total infected. Health agents are monitoring 826,187 patients (8.1%).

The weekly scenario this week is not considerably different state-wise. São Paulo remains on first place in number of infections and fatalities, with 1,975,927 cases registered and 57,799 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus. Minas Gerais and Bahia still rank second and third, with 840,315 cases and 17,714 deaths, and 653,335 cases and 11,191 fatalities, respectively.