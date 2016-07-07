Brazil: ‘Risk of Zika infection at Rio Games is practically non-existent'

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil's acting President Michel Temer assured the guests of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro that the risk of zika infection during their visit is "practically non-existent."

The current Zika outbreak originated in Brazil in the spring of 2015, spread across Latin America and gained much media attention as confirmations of first cases emerged in Europe and the United States recently, Sputniknews.com.



"We can assure you - as has the World Health Organisation - that the risk of zika infection during the Games is practically non-existent. Historically, an extremely low incidence of disease transmitted by the aedes aegypti mosquito has been recorded during the winter season in the southern hemisphere.

Indeed, there has been a dramatic decline in cases of zika infection in Rio de Janeiro and throughout Brazil in the past few weeks," he said as quoted by the official website of the Games on Wednesday.



Temer recalled a similar prediction of epidemic during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when the country hosted 1.4 million foreign visitors.



"No epidemic occurred. Then as now, tourists can be assured of favorable health conditions during the Olympic Games," he pointed out.



The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito and is almost innocuous to adults but can be dangerous for pregnant women as their babies may be born with neurological disorders, including microcephaly.



Source: Sputniknews.com