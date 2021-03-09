Brazil’s COVID-19 case tally tops 11 million

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil has reached 11,019,344. In 24 hours, 80,508 new cases were confirmed by sanitary authorities, Agencia Brasil reports.

The figures can be found in the daily update released on Sunday evening (Mar. 7) by the country’s Ministry of Health. The document combines data provided by state health secretariats nationwide.

Altogether, 996,755 people have an active case of the disease and are being monitored by health agents, and 9,757,178 have recovered.

The amount of people killed by COVID-19 in Brazil rose to 265,411, after the 1,086 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours are added. There are also 2,875 deaths under investigation in Brazil.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death toll stands São Paulo (61,463), Rio de Janeiro (33,717), Minas Gerais (19,523), and Rio Grande do Sul (13,449). Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,063), Amapá (1,156), Roraima (1,167), Tocantins (1,584), and Sergipe (3,023).

In number of cases, São Paulo also ranks first (2,113,738), followed by Minas Gerais (922,573), Paraná (725,797), Bahia (714,005), Santa Catarina (707,501), and Rio Grande do Sul (688,846).