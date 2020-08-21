Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 3.5 million

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Brazil on Thursday recorded 45,323 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,501,975, according to the country's Health Ministry, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, 1,204 more people died from the disease, pushing the death toll to 112,304, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second-worst outbreak, after the United States, in terms of both cases and deaths.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the epicenter of the national coronavirus outbreak, with 27,905 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 15,074 deaths.



