Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 128,539

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reached 128,539 deaths from COVID-19, after the 1,075 new fatal cases notified in the last 24 hours were added. The figures can be found in the COVID-19 Epidemiological Report of the Ministry of Health, unveiled during a press conference this week, Agencia Brasil reports.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the health secretariats added 35,816 new diagnoses of the disease to the statistics, raising the total number of infected to 4,197,889. Another 616,014 people are being monitored.

States

São Paulo (31,821), Rio de Janeiro (16,770), Ceará (8,604), Pernambuco (7,764) and Pará (6,280) are among the 27 Brazilian states with the highest death count. Roraima (605), Acre (631), Amapá (675), Tocantins (762), and Mato Grosso do Sul (1,007) have the lowest tally.