Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 141,000

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 869 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 141,406.

Additionally, 28,378 new cases were registered over the last day, taking the national total to 4,717,991, Xinhua reports.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Brazil reduced deaths from COVID-19 by 10.35 percent over the last week compared with the previous week.

The number of infections in many states is also seeing a decline, with the northern states of Rondonia and Para, and the southern states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul recording the best performance.

Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit sate in the country, has reported 970,888 cases and 35,063 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 259,670 cases and 18,247 deaths.

Worldwide, Brazil places second in terms of COVID-19 deaths and third in terms of infections

