Brazil's first lady tests positive for COVID-19

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro's press office announced in a statement.

«First lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She is in good health and will follow all established protocols,» the statement said.

Bolsonaro has no symptoms, according to local media reports, and will have to be quarantined in isolation from the president inside the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace.

Michelle Bolsonaro was last seen in public 24 hours earlier, when she attended a public event in Brasilia with her husband, wearing a mask as she delivered a speech.

Her husband, Jair Bolsonaro was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 7 and had to remain isolated for almost three weeks. One week ago, he announced he had overcome the virus and continued his activities and official trips.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, also announced his test had come back positive, becoming the fifth minister in Jair Bolsonaro's government to have coronavirus.

Brazil reports more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 90,000 deaths, second only to the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency