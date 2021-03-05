Brazil sees highest daily COVID-19 death count: 1,910

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil saw the biggest number of deaths reported on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday (Mar. 3)—1,910 fatalities caused by complications from COVID-19, which raised the country’s total death toll to 259,271. There are also 2,867 deaths under investigation, Agencia Brasil reports.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the country also confirmed the second highest daily case load, 71,704. The day with the largest amount of new positive diagnoses had been January 7, with 87,843. Thus, the total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,718,630.

The figures can be found in the daily report released by the Ministry of Health. The document combines figures submitted by state health secretariats on cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 9,591,590. There are also 867,769 people sick with COVID-19 being monitored by health professionals.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls is headed by São Paulo (60,831), Rio de Janeiro (33,362), Minas Gerais (18,872), Bahia (12,140), and Rio Grande do Sul (12,833). The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,030), Roraima (1,117), Amapá (1,146), Tocantins (1,549), and Rondônia (2,944).