Brazil shows interest in tourism cooperation with Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - During a meeting with Belarusian Ambassador to Brazil Leonid Krupets, the business community of the State of Parana expressed interest in developing tourism cooperation with Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

The outgoing Belarusian Ambassador also met with the MPs of the State of Parana to discuss the possibility of organizing a visit of MPs of this state to Belarus.



Leonid Krupets held talks with the executives of Bellsmed Company to discuss establishing cooperation in the field of manufacturing of medical implants and prospects of delivering Belarusian fiberglass and polymers to Brazil.



At a meeting with the executives of Cugnier Group the parties discussed the deliveries of Belarusian potash fertilizers to the local agricultural sector. The negotiations with Rector of the Federal Institute of Parana Odacir Antonio Zanatta focused on the cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.