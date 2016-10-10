Brazil signs participation agreement with EXPO 2017 organizers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev traveled to the Brazilian city of Foz du Iguaçu in order to sign Brazil's participation agreement in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, which is 243 days away.

According to the EXPO 2017 Secretariat, Itaipu Binacional, world's leader in clean and renewable energy production, will represent Brazil at the exhibition under the coordination of the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy.







Founded in 1973, the company is managed jointly by Brazil and Paraguay. Since its foundation, the company has produced over 2 billion megawatts of electric energy.



Itaipu Binacional plans to showcase its innovative projects on biogas and bioethanol production, use of solar power, deepwater oil and gas field exploitation and more.







Brazil will have one of the largest pavilions at EXPO 2017. It became the 83rd country to sign the participation agreement with JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017".



To date, 105 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their participation. 99 commissioners of pavilions have been appointed.