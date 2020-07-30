Brazil surpasses 2.5M people infected with coronavirus

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 90,134 people killed by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the same period, the number of infected people reached 2,552,265, as per the latest epidemiological report on COVID-19 released Wednesday (Jul. 29) by the Health Ministry, Agencia Brasil reports.

These numbers account for the 1,595 deaths and 69,074 new cases of the disease notified from Monday to Tuesday.

The document also states that 675,712 patients are being monitored and 1,787,419 have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 across the states

São Paulo (21,676), Rio de Janeiro (13,033), Ceará (7,643), Pernambuco (6,484), and Pará (5,694) are among the 27 Brazilian states with the highest death toll. In Mato Grosso do Sul (328), Tocantins (364), Roraima (493), Acre (510), and Amapá (449) the number of people killed by the disease are the lowest in the country.