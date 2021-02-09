Brazil surpasses 231 thousand deaths, 9.5 mi infected with COVID-19
The report was published Sunday (Feb. 7) by the country’s Ministry of Health and combines data gathered by state health secretariats throughout the country.
Numbers on cases and deaths are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing local secretariats providing the figures over the weekend. On Tuesdays, stats tend to go higher due to accumulation of data uncounted from the previous days.
COVID-19 across the states
The state with the highest case tally is São Paulo, with 1,849,334 people contaminated. Next come Minas Gerais (774,111) and Bahia (607,946). Acre is the state with the lowest number of cases (50,546), followed by Roraima (75,712) and Amapá (78,799).
São Paulo also ranks first in number of fatalities, with 54,614. Rio de Janeiro (30,597) and Minas Gerais (15,930) show up next. The states with the fewest deaths are Acre (888), Roraima (896), and Amapá (1,079).